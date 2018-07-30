Man charged in robbery of mother, 4-year-old

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man is now facing charges after allegedly robbing a woman walking home with her 4-year-old son last week near Lincoln Courts apartments.

Antwan Howard, 21, is charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Court documents say the woman was walking to Lincoln Courts with her child after making a purchase at Discount Tobacco. The woman told investigators the two men who were behind her in line at the store came up behind her as she walked across the field near Lincoln Courts and pointed a gun at her.

Court documents say the men threatened to kill her and her son before taking her wallet, $60 in cash, and a cell phone.

The woman later called Jackson police and said the men were in Lincoln Courts, according to court documents.

Court documents say Howard was detained and admitted to investigators that he and his cousin committed the robbery.

Howard remains in custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex in lieu of $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court Aug. 9.