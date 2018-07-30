Mugshots : Madison County : 7/27/18 – 7/30/18

1/47 Julia Smith Assault

2/47 Amanda Dimarco Disorderly conduct, public intoxication

3/47 A.C. Harrison DUI

4/47 Andrew Ferguson Aggressive panhandling prohibited



5/47 Antwan Bond Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/47 Calab Riddle Schedule II & VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/47 Charles Tisdale Shoplifting

8/47 Chase Kemp DUI, violation of implied consent law, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/47 Chiquita Roe Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/47 Christopher Bull Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, public intoxication

11/47 Corey Heaston Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/47 Erin King Theft under $999



13/47 Cortavious Jones Theft of motor vehicle, unlawful drug paraphernalia

14/47 David Garrison Schedule IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

15/47 Shannon Scott Failure to appear

16/47 Derek Williams Simple domestic assault, vandalism, interfere with emergency call



17/47 Devin Williams Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

18/47 Dominique Brown Aggravated burglary, retaliation for past action

19/47 Dudley Rivers Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of accident

20/47 Faith Carter Theft over $1,000



21/47 Heather Martin Shoplifting

22/47 Hunter Stroud Schedule IV & VI drug violations

23/47 Jamaireus Roach Simple domestic assault

24/47 James Clark Theft under $1,000



25/47 James Evans Shoplifting, theft under $999, violation of probation

26/47 John Kostelic Simple domestic assault

27/47 Jon Cole Contraband in penal institution, trespass by motor vehicle

28/47 Justin Willis Contraband in penal institution, simple domestic assault



29/47 Kandris Woods Aggravated domestic assault

30/47 Katricia Roe Shoplifting

31/47 Keontis Jenkins Reckless endangerment, theft under $500, alteration of serial numbers

32/47 Kristi Howell Shoplifting



33/47 Lee Harris Assault, vandalism

34/47 Lee Swift Failure to appear

35/47 Mahummed Pirtle Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

36/47 Marquavius Cunningham Evading arrest, reckless driving



37/47 Michael Colquitt DUI, reckless driving

38/47 Michael Slayton Public intoxication

39/47 Myesha Baker Failure to appear

40/47 Robert Sheppard Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



41/47 Sabrina McNeal Failure to appear

42/47 Shamekala Traylor Driving on revoked/suspended license

43/47 Shane Hopper Aggravated assault

44/47 Shannon Rowe Failure to appear



45/47 Thomas Haenitsch Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia

46/47 William Antwine Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

47/47 Zion Davis Failure to appear































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/27/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/30/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.