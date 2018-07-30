Mugshots : Madison County : 7/27/18 – 7/30/18 July 30, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/47Julia Smith Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/47Amanda Dimarco Disorderly conduct, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 3/47A.C. Harrison DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 4/47Andrew Ferguson Aggressive panhandling prohibited Show Caption Hide Caption 5/47Antwan Bond Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/47Calab Riddle Schedule II & VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/47Charles Tisdale Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 8/47Chase Kemp DUI, violation of implied consent law, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/47Chiquita Roe Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/47Christopher Bull Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 11/47Corey Heaston Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/47Erin King Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 13/47Cortavious Jones Theft of motor vehicle, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 14/47David Garrison Schedule IV & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 15/47Shannon Scott Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/47Derek Williams Simple domestic assault, vandalism, interfere with emergency call Show Caption Hide Caption 17/47Devin Williams Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/47Dominique Brown Aggravated burglary, retaliation for past action Show Caption Hide Caption 19/47Dudley Rivers Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of accident Show Caption Hide Caption 20/47Faith Carter Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 21/47Heather Martin Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 22/47Hunter Stroud Schedule IV & VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 23/47Jamaireus Roach Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 24/47James Clark Theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 25/47James Evans Shoplifting, theft under $999, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 26/47John Kostelic Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 27/47Jon Cole Contraband in penal institution, trespass by motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 28/47Justin Willis Contraband in penal institution, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 29/47Kandris Woods Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 30/47Katricia Roe Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 31/47Keontis Jenkins Reckless endangerment, theft under $500, alteration of serial numbers Show Caption Hide Caption 32/47Kristi Howell Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 33/47Lee Harris Assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 34/47Lee Swift Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 35/47Mahummed Pirtle Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 36/47Marquavius Cunningham Evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 37/47Michael Colquitt DUI, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 38/47Michael Slayton Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 39/47Myesha Baker Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 40/47Robert Sheppard Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 41/47Sabrina McNeal Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 42/47Shamekala Traylor Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 43/47Shane Hopper Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 44/47Shannon Rowe Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 45/47Thomas Haenitsch Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 46/47William Antwine Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 47/47Zion Davis Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/27/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/30/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore