Roger Dale Johnson

Roger Dale Johnson age 70 of Springville, Tennessee passed away on Saturday September 30, 2017 at his brother’s residence. A memorial service was held at McEvoy Funeral Home on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 2:00 PM. No visitation was scheduled prior to the memorial service. His body was cremated and his remains were interred at Rose Lawn Memory Garden.

Roger Johnson was born on August 3, 1947 in the Whitlock community of Henry County, Tennessee to the late John W. Johnson and Ruby L. Hooper Johnson. He married Pam Breer Johnson who survives him in Springville, Tennessee. Roger is also survived by his sisters: Patricia Ann Thompson of Round Lake Beach, Illinois and Debbie Ridgeway of Trenton, Tennessee; his brothers: Phillip W. Johnson of Puryear, Tennessee and Johnny Johnson of Melrose Park, Illinois; and his cousin: Stanley Adams of Desplaines, Illinois. Roger is also preceded by two sisters: Linda Schmitz and Wanda Carol Johnson.

Roger was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Vietnam War and was a recipient of the Purple Heart.