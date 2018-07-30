Scattered Thunderstorms Possible Tonight and Tomorrow

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Monday, July 30th

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been showing up across West Tennessee this afternoon but so far, coverage has been pretty spotty. There’s a chance, albeit a low possibility, for thunderstorms in northwest Tennessee to become strong or severe. The greatest threat from any of the more intense thunderstorms is from damaging winds, but again, very few West Tennesseans will see that today or tonight.

TONIGHT

It’ll continue to be wet in some spots overnight with one or storms becoming strong during the evening with a potential for strong winds. Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 60s by Tuesday morning.

A few thunderstorms are possible during the morning and afternoon on Tuesday with a 30% chance for rain. Odds are most of West Tennessee will miss the wet weather but it will be relatively cool for everyone on the last day of the month with highs in just the lower 80s. On average, we should at least be hitting the 90s this time of the year. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

