THP: Two vehicle crash brings traffic to halt on Interstate 40

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.– According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle crash brought traffic to a standstill late Monday evening. According to investigators, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. in the westbound lane of Interstate 40 near the Law Road exit in northeast Madison County.

At this time, there is no immediate details surrounding the crash or if anyone was injured. As of 10 p.m. Monday evening, our news crew reported traffic was moving again and the crash was in the process of being cleared.

A WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipster said she heard a loud boom, screaming and ambulances.

