Dozens arrested on drug related charges in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn.– Investigators executed search warrants at three homes in Brownsville and arrested 28 people across Haywood County on more than 50 drug-related charges.

“We have a warrant in hand, knock on their door, announce who we are, and whoever answers the door, we say who we have a warrant for, whomever we’re looking for, and we go inside to see if we can find them,” Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett said.

According to Sheriff Garrett, shortly after 5 a.m., Tuesday, officers from multiple West Tennessee law enforcement agencies knocked on the doors of the three different houses in Brownsville: two on Scott Street and one on Lark Street. “There were a couple hot spots that were problematic and had been for sometime in Haywood County were dealt with today, and we were able to take at least three major players off the streets for a long time hopefully today,” the sheriff said.

He says the combined agencies arrested 28 people. Four other suspects still have outstanding warrants. “They’re going to recognize some of the names and faces of some of these guys, and some of the residents will know that they are drug dealers.”

Investigators say they found powder cocaine, crack cocaine, meth and ecstasy.

Sheriff Garrett says officers also arrested four people who did not have warrants. They are accused of being in possession of drugs. He says 19 of the suspects have prior felony convictions, ten are on probation or parole, two are juveniles, and one is a registered violent sex offender.

“We have to let them know that there’s going to a be a day of reckoning, and they’re going to always be on the lookout whenever they’re out there involved in this kind of criminal activity, that there’s a good possibility they’re going to get arrested,” Sheriff Garrett said.