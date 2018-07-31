Election Day reminders from Madison Co. Election Commission

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–With a little more than a day to go until Election Day in Madison County, election officials have a few reminders for voters.

Election hours in Madison County are from 8:00 am until 7:00 pm.

Due to uncompleted renovations at the West Tennessee Ag-Research and Education Center located on Airways Blvd in west Jackson, voters will cast their ballots this Election Day at the Madison County Agricultural Auditorium, located at 311 North Parkway in Jackson.

All other voters must vote at the polling place designated on their voter registration card.