Former Union University standout signs to take her talents overseas

JACKSON, Tenn. — Former Union University standout, Chelsey Shumpert, has agreed to join the Nottingham Wildcats for the 2018-2019 season.

Shumpert reached her 1,000 career points mark and holds the single season scoring records for Gulf South Conference and Union University, among many other titles.

According to a press release with the Women’s British Basketball League, Shumpert became the first overseas signing for the Wildcats this summer.

Shumpert revealed this statement in the release in part: “I am blessed for the opportunity to play in England and fulfill my dreams of being a professional athlete,” and “I am extremely excited to play for this club and I’m looking forward to working with the Nottingham program.”

“Chelsey seems like the ideal player for us at the moment,” revealed Wildcats’ Chairperson, Chris Prior.

Shumpert finished her final year of eligibility with the Bulldogs finishing the season with 856 points, 131 assists and 214 rebounds.