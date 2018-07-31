Glenda Sue Churchwell

Mrs. Glenda Sue Churchwell, age 72, passed away at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital on Friday, July 27, 2018 of complications from a long illness. She was born, October 16, 1945, in the Childers Hill community near Shiloh, TN to Hobert and Ruby George Hindman.

Glenda worked as a payroll specialist at TVA until her retirement in the early 1990s and was a longtime member of Campbell Street Church of Christ. She was a loving wife, sister, Nana, and a beloved grandmother figure to her nieces, nephews, cousins and to all the many children that held a special place in her heart. She had a heart of gold and always took care of those around her.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Steve Churchwell of Jackson, TN, sister JoAnn Rodgers (Jimmy) of Shiloh, TN, brother James Hindman of Childers Hill, TN, brother-in-law Mark Churchwell of Charlotte, NC, niece Jana Rodgers (Mark) of Humboldt, TN, two nephews Richie Rodgers (Tanya) of Summerville, SC and Chad Hindman (Abra) of Childers Hill, TN, and several great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hobert and Ruby George Hindman, sister-in-law Mary Ann Hindman of Childers Hill, TN, and parents-in-law Harold and Velma Churchwell of Jackson, TN.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at 12:00 PM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Liberty-All Cemetery near Huntingdon, TN.

The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM prior to the service.

She will be greatly missed by all her friends and family.

