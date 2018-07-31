Golden Tide looks to make an even bigger splash this year

TRENTON, Tenn. — The Peabody Golden Tide Football team looks to make an even bigger splash this upcoming year in the state playoffs.

According to MurphyFair.com, Coaches in Region 7-2A have picked the Peabody Golden Tide as the preseason favorite to win the league title. Peabody High School went 10-3 last season and lost to Union City in the quarterfinals.

Head Coach Shane Jacobs says they lost 14 seniors last season and they have 11 seniors this season. Two of the only three games lost were to the eventual state champion Union City, and each loss was by a slim margin. Coach Jacobs says they played a lot of underclassmen last season, so they will have a lot of experience returning.

“We have a good chance to be good in the running game, of course, Jasper coming back from starting his sophomore years and we didn’t have him last year, and then Jarel and Jacquez Wilkins coming back and Cooper Baugus and Noah Halbrook playing quarterback for us, so there is some speed there. We have a good chance in the running game with skill guys, but I am really pleased with our offensive line and the progression of those guys up front,” Jacobs said.

Coach Jacobs also says the big things will take care of themselves in the end.