Group: Youth sports must eliminate win-at-all-costs culture

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A nonprofit group is launching an effort in Tennessee youth sports to change the culture of winning at all costs.

The InSideOut Initiative addresses redefining the role of sports for students and communities. The group says in a news release millions of children lose out on the potential for life-changing growth if winning is the sole value of youth sports.

The program started as a pilot in Colorado and Texas in 2015 and has spread to NFL markets in California, Indiana and Ohio. The Tennessee Titans will partner in the program along with the NFL Foundation, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association and other groups.

Initiative co-founder and executive director Jody Redman says society “must move beyond defining success by the scoreboard and create space in the culture for a higher purpose.”