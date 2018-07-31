Henderson Co. Juvenile Academy principal charged with solicitation of minor

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Henderson County school administrator has been indicted in Madison County on a charge of solicitation of a minor.

David Weatherford, 65, was indicted Monday by the Madison County grand jury, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Weatherford has served as principal at Henderson County Juvenile Academy, an alternative school, for several years, according to a statement from the Henderson County School District.

He has been suspended without pay pending the investigation, which is standard procedure, according to the school system.

School officials say they have not received complaints about Weatherford in the past.

Weatherford was arrested Monday night in Henderson County by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, according to Jackson police.

He will be arraigned in Madison County Circuit Court. The date has not been determined.