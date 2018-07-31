JMCSS faculty, staff return to work

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School System employees returned to work Tuesday.

About 2,300 faculty and staff packed Oman Arena for day one of in-service.

“We always come back with renewed enthusiasm hoping to reach our students and get them as excited as we are about coming back,” Jozelda Porter, a teacher, said.

Porter teaches at Liberty Technology Magnet High School. She started teaching 27 years ago. “When you see that light bulb go off in the children’s head, it makes it all worth it,” she said.

Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones addressed faculty and staff. “Great excitement,” he said. “Great energy and hoping to get off to a great start this school year.”

Jones talked about district goals for 2018-2019.

“Focus on early foundations, workforce development, program alignment, our school climate and culture,” he said.

Porter seemed eager to get back to work. “We have a lot of changes ahead, but I believe that we’re ready for those changes and I think this is going to be one of our best years ever,” she said.

Jackson-Madison County students return to school Friday for a half-day. The first full day of classes is Monday, Aug. 6.