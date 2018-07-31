Joshua Stone Callison

Joshua Stone Callison, age 27 of Buchanan, passed away Monday, July 23, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. There will be no funeral service; however, his visitation will be 1:00-3:00 P.M. Friday, August 3, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home.

Joshua Stone Callison was born July 15, 1991 in Union City, Tennessee to Carl Richard Callison of Kentucky and Billie Jean Cannon Freeland of Buchanan, TN. He is also survived by a son, Nova Stone Callison of Buchanan; a sister, Sydney Dawn Cannon of Paris; three grandparents: Beverly Hemminger of Buchanan, Geraldine Callison of Union City, and Stan Cannon, Sr. of Chattanooga, TN; and four uncles: Stan Cannon, Jr., Robert Griffin, Bubba Callison, and George Callison.

Joshua Stone Callison was preceded in death by two grandparents: Dale Hemminger and Warner Ray Callison, Sr.