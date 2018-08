Kids get tasty art class for 731Day in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Kids learned about art and got some sweet treats at the same time Tuesday as part of 731Day.

The Jackson Arts Council teamed up with Woodstock Bakery for a paint and cupcake party in downtown Jackson.

The kids enjoyed a class about art and then had a chance to show off their artistic skills.

Two paint-and-eat sessions were completely full, and the kids got to take home their artwork on canvas.