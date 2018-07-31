Milan Police and firefighters kick off 2nd Annual Back to School Blast

MILAN, Tenn.–It is back to school time and a local city is getting ready in a fun way.

Tuesday afternoon, Milan Police and firefighters kicked off the Second Annual Back to School Blast at the First Assembly Church in Milan.

One hundred students received free hair cuts, school supplies, uniforms, toiletries and food just in time for school.

“When your families are struggling or you’ve gone through a job lost and there’s a sudden dramatic event, we want to be those people that just step in and say ‘I love you as you are,'” said Kristy Rushing, outreach coordinator.

Church members also offered to pray for anyone who asked.