Milan students toss 7,310 water balloons for 731 Day

MILAN, Tenn.–One hundred local children threw 7,310 water balloons in our own 731 community.

They participated in the third annual water balloon fight at Casey Jones Village in honor of “731 Day”. “731 Day” stands for July 31 (7/31) and West Tennessee’s Area Code, 731.

Not only did kids splash each other, even firefighters hosed them down.

“To see the kids so excited, you know, they’re all going back to school. We really are excited for the families as we end summer and just to remember that the community can come together and just enjoy a fun free event,” says Katie Hale, sponsor.

The event was sponsored by the the Katie Hale Relator’s team.