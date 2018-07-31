Mostly Cloudy With Occasional Showers

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee! We’re starting the morning off with cloudy skies and fog. You may need to give yourself a little more time to get to your destination. It has been a while since we’e seen so much fog in the morning.

Today:

We’ll spend a good part of the day under cloudy skies, there will be occasional showers throughout the day as well. Showers today will still be somewhat random/scattered, however more prevalent during the afternoon hours. An upper level low pressure system will be slow to move out of the area. At this point Wednesday and Thursday both look fairly similar.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

