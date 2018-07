Mugshots : Madison County : 7/30/18 – 7/31/18

1/20 David Weatherford Solicitation of minor to observe sexual conduct

2/20 Dayna Anderson Violation of probation

3/20 Derek Avery Firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, alteration of serial numbers, possession of stolen property, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/20 Keith Baggett Firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of stolen property, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, fraudulent use of credit/ATM card, alteration of serial numbers, failure to appear



5/20 Stevie Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/20 Pamela Crockett Violation of community corrections

7/20 Xavier Dennis Violation of community corrections

8/20 Jaquay Echoles Firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of stolen property, alteration of serial numbers, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



9/20 Ronald Fuzzell Violation of community corrections

10/20 Detrick Grady Assault

11/20 Javaris Grimes Aggravated domestic assault

12/20 Joseph Hardin Failure to appear



13/20 Robbie Herron Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

14/20 Sandra Higgins Violation of probation

15/20 Timothy Lee Violation of community corrections

16/20 Amy McDaniel Public intoxication



17/20 Kaylie Pharris Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

18/20 Sadarius Reeves Firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of stolen property, alteration of serial numbers, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

19/20 Aaron Stewart Failure to appear

20/20 Sheppard Washington Jr. Aggravated assault









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/30/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/31/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.