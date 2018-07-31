Our Jackson Home hosts pop-up shop for 731Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Many in the community will celebratie 731Day, but before the big events, some came out to gear up for the occasion.

Our Jackson Home held a pop-up shop at the ComeUnity Cafe from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in downtown Jackson where everyone was invited to shop for apparel specifically made for 731Day.

T-shirts, mugs and even journals with stories of people right here in our community were available for purchase.

“I think events like this are pretty important just for encouragement and growth about the place that we live in,” TheCO Executive Director Lisa Garner said.

If you missed out on the pop-up shop, don’t worry. You can still get your 731 apparel at the Porchfest in midtown Jackson as well as join in on the festivities.