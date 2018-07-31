Rule takes effect banning smoking in public housing

JACKSON, Tenn. — Starting Tuesday, July 31, smoking will be prohibited in public housing across Tennessee and the U.S.

The smoke-free rule is part of a larger plan to decrease building maintenance and smoke-related damage costs, reduce the risk of accidental fires and create healthier environments by reducing exposure to secondhand smoke, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The ban prohibits smoking tobacco products in all indoor common areas, administrative offices, living units and outdoor areas within 25 feet of the buildings.

It excludes residents living in homes under the Housing Choice Voucher Program, formerly known as Section 8.

The policy was announced in December 2016 by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Find more about the smoking ban at the Tennessee Department of Health website.

The Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine, 1-800-QUIT-NOW or 1-800-784-8669, is available for all Tennesseans who would like support in their efforts to quit tobacco use.