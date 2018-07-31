Slight Chance for Rain Persists Overnight

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Tuesday, July 31st

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been showing up across West Tennessee this afternoon but so far, coverage has been pretty spotty again. Most of West Tennessee remains rain-free as showers appear and disappear today. However, it has been an unusually cool end to the month. There are only 3 other July 31sts that were as cool or cooler than today has been.

TONIGHT

Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue overnight under partly to mostly cloudy skies, but temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 60s by Wednesday morning! Jackson may be able to reach 63°F as some models have suggested, and on average, there are only 6-7 days in August that get that cool every year.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible again tomorrow but with just a 20% chance for rain. Once again, most of West Tennessee will remain mostly dry but it will still be relatively cool for the first day of the month with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the next chance for rain in the forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com