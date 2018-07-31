TBI says Hardin Co. shooting being investigated as homicide

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A deadly shooting last week near Savannah is now being investigated as a homicide.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed the death of 19-year-old Bruce Lee Deloit last week near the Nixon community is being investigated as a homicide.

The TBI originally said Deloit’s death was being investigated as a possible homicide.

Deloit’s body was found early Thursday morning at a home on Hamburg Loop near Savannah.