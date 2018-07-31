United Way volunteers help with back-to-school beautification project

JACKSON, Tenn. — One group got their hands dirty Tuesday to volunteer during 731Day.

United Way volunteers wanted to welcome students and teachers back this week to Parkway Middle School with some fresh flowers.

They planted several types of plants as well as laid new mulch for the flower beds.

United Way of West Tennessee President Scott Conger says he hopes things like this will continue throughout the school year.

“We talked with the school system and they gave some recommendations, and so this will be the first school, and hopefully we can start a process of doing some volunteer projects at other schools along the way,” Conger said.

Students from local schools were also there helping with the beautification project, which school leaders said they appreciate.