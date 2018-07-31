Veterans celebrate naming of Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Veterans, family members and government officials sang along to the National Anthem Tuesday morning at the VFW Post in Jackson.

“We were having a celebration for the renaming of a bridge on South Highland to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge, which is something that just tickles all us Vietnam guys,” said Tom Turner, commander of Vietnam Veterans of America Honor Guard.

Some veterans say this recognition is a long time coming.

“We’re proud of that,” Carl Johnston, a Vietnam War veteran, said. “It’s a little recognition that’s a long time over due.”

The County Commission approved the renaming in February at their monthly meeting.

The bridge is just south of the Fairgrounds near the Forked Deer River.

“It’s really nice to be recognized and for people to realize we are American soldiers and we did our job when we were there,” Turner said.

During the ceremony, the VFW Honor Guard also remembered fallen soldiers with a reconstruction of a battlefield cross, each part representing the most important things a soldier carried.

The veterans hope when people see the new signs they’ll feel a sense of pride.

“I want them to get that patriotic tingle,” Turner said. “I want them to think about the people that served in the military, what they’re doing, the sacrifices they’re making, and just feel a little appreciation for it.”

The new signs will officially be unveiled Wednesday.