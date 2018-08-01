1 taken to hospital after personal aircraft incident in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The operator of a small aircraft was transported Wednesday afternoon after an incident near the Humboldt Municipal Airport.

The operator of the craft was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries what were not life threatening, according to Humboldt Fire Chief Chester Owens.

Officials said the aircraft was a paraplane, a personal aircraft designed for one person with a parachute attached.

Chief Owens said the aircraft never left the ground.

The initial radio call went out around 6 p.m. and described the incident as a plane crash. Several local agencies responded.