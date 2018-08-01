Bearable Humidity and Low Rain Chances Through Friday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday, August 1st

Hope you’re enjoying this beautiful day! After starting out in the lower 60s this morning, temperatures have still only warmed up to the lower and middle 80s this afternoon. It won’t be much more humid or too much warmer tomorrow but another cool night is ahead!

TONIGHT

Under partly cloudy skies this evening it’ll still feel pleasant out across West Tennessee. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s by 9 o’clock and with mainly clear skies and calm winds we’ll drop back to the lower and middle 60s overnight.

It’s going to be another beautiful day across West Tennessee tomorrow! Expect mostly sunny skies, with relatively low humidity, and for temperatures to warm up to the middle 80s during the afternoon. The best chance for an isolated shower will be near the Tennessee River again. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

