Billy Webb

Billy Webb of Paris, passed away Sunday, July 29, 2018 at Henry County Medical Center. A celebration of life will be from 7:00-9:00 P.M. Friday, August 10, 2018 at the music room of the Paris Civic Center.

Billy Joe Webb was born February 22, 1944 in Paris, Tennessee to the late John Edgar Webb and the late Goldie Marie Saunders Webb.

Mr. Webb is survived by two daughters: Twila Webb and Shirley Webb (William Lockhart) of Greenville, TN; a brother, William Webb of Paris, TN; and three grandchildren: Justin Herndon, April Webb, and Christian Peach.

Besides his parents, Billy was also preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Webb; a son, Billy Ray Webb; a sister, Peggy Knicker; and a brother, James Webb.

McDonald’s was his office and Mr. Webb loved music and singing.