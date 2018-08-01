Candidates make one last stop in Jackson before Election Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two Republican gubernatorial candidates kicked off Wednesday morning with a stop in Jackson with just one day before people hit the polls.

Bill Lee spoke to a crowd at the Old Country Store.

“West Tennessee is a critically important part of this state, and we’ve been to Jackson multiple times. We’ve been to this stop five times,” Lee said. “We’re out to share our vision for the state.”

Lee says with being a cattle farmer and in the agriculture business, he knows how important farming is to West Tennessee. But he says there’s much more to this part of the state.

“I do want everyone in this state, particularly those in West Tennessee, to recognize that I do know in some ways they have been left out from investment in this part of the state, and that’s a mistake,” Lee said.

Beth Harwell also greeted voters Wednesday morning at the Old Country Store.

“Well, Jackson is so important,” Harwell said. “What a sense of community here, I mean just yesterday you dedicated a bridge to the veterans. What a remarkable thing to do.”

Harwell says she’s committed to West Tennessee and says she feels that West Tennesseans haven’t been forgotten. “People want to live in West Tennessee,” Harwell said. “There’s a beauty, a sense of community here that you don’t have in the urban areas, so I’m proud of rural West Tennessee and the growth we’re experiencing.”

Both Lee and Harwell say West Tennesseans are important to their campaigns and that they hope they’ll turn out for Election Day.

“We’re committed to every Tennessean and especially this part of the state,” Lee said.

“How much I appreciate West Tennessee and how much it means to our state, it’s such a lovely, diverse state,” Harwell said.

Candidate Randy Boyd was in Knox County meeting with voters on Wednesday.

Polls in Madison County open at 8 a.m. Thursday.