Delta Faucet awards more than 50 scholarships to area students

JACKSON, Tenn.–One west Tennessee company gives scholarships to college students for the upcoming school year.

Delta Faucet in Jackson awarded more than 50 scholarships, Wednesday to the children of employees going back to school this fall, with each scholarships totaling $1,000.

Autumn Web, a rising sophomore at Bethel University said this is the second year she has received the scholarship.

“Last year, I received it in the fall, and it really helped me with my books in my first semester of expenses, which was really helpful because like no scholarships from my school covers that, so instead of having to take that out of pocket delta got to help me out with that,” said Web.

Web says this scholarship has helped her and other students pay for their tuition and other expenses.