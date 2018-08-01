Diane Black makes stop in Jackson to speak with voters

JACKSON, Tenn. — Diane Black makes a final push before the gubernatorial primaries in West Tennessee.

The Republican traveled Wednesday from Knoxville to Chattanooga, then to Jackson to speak with voters.

At a rally at Casey Jones Village, she asked voters to invite 10 friends to get out to the polls and vote.

“It’s important to me to travel throughout the state to tell every part of the state that you are important to me,” Black said. “But it’s also important to have people on phones and making sure that they’re calling those that haven’t voted yet, to see if we can answer any additional questions for them.”

Black traveled to Memphis after her rally in Jackson.