Election commissions prepare for voters to head to the polls

GIBSON, MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tomorrow is election day and voters will go to the polls to select who they want to lead in local, state and federal elections.

In Madison and Gibson Counties, polls open at 8 a.m. tomorrow morning. Election commissions are getting ready for crowds of people to cast their votes.

Kim Buckley, the election administrator from Madison County, says you have a lot of choices this year.

“There’s a lot to think about, and there’s a lot to choose from, so you don’t have to feel like you have no choice when you go vote,” she said.

Julieanne Hart, Gibson County election administrator, says volunteers at the polls will help voters choose the right ballot.

“There are a lot of county races this time for Gibson County and also some school board races and one city election, so those are on the general ballot,” she said. “For the state and federal offices like Governor, and senator and things like that, this is a primary election, so you have to declare Republican or Democrat when you come to vote.”

There are 33 voting sites in Madison County, and 28 in Gibson County. “You can’t go to just any one. You have to go to the one on your voter registration card,” Buckley said.

Both election administrators want to stress to not go to the early voting locations on election day. Go to your designated polling place. If you need help finding where to vote, just call the election commission office for the proper location. For Gibson County, you can also visits Gibsonelections.com.