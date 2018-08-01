Joe Nathan Taylor

Funeral services for Joe Nathan Taylor, age 91, Trenton, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 11:00 AM at Deliverance House of Prayer in Denmark, Tennessee. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Taylor passed away on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 Humboldt Medical Center, Humboldt, Tennessee.

Visitation will begin Friday, August 3, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mr. Taylor will lie in state Saturday morning at Deliverance House of Prayer in Denmark, Tennessee from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.