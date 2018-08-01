Local health experts see rise in cases of hand, foot & mouth disease

JACKSON, Tenn. — Health experts say they have seen an increase in hand, foot and mouth disease in West Tennessee.

“It is contagious,” Jennifer Langhans, a nurse practitioner, said.

Langhans said they have recently seen an increase in cases in the Jackson Clinic Pediatrics Department in Jackson. “Daycares, summer camps, school starting back,” she said.

Langhans said patients can develop red bumps, blisters or a red bump that turns into a blister. “Typically presents with sores, can be in the mouth, on the palms of the hands, soles of the feet, can also be in the diaper area,” she said.

Langhans said the virus is transmitted through bodily fluids like saliva. Health experts said the child is contagious if they are still developing new sores or running a fever. “They need to stay out of daycare, stay home, and keep from spreading it,” she said.

Langhans said the sores are painful and they treat patients with ibuprofen or Tylenol.

Health care providers said adults can also get hand, foot and mouth disease, but it is not as common. The symptoms are the same.