Madison County Fire Chief Turner receives Fire Chief of the Year Award

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–A local fire chief received a big award, Wednesday.

Madison County Fire Chief Eric Turner has been selected as Fire Chief of the Year in Tennessee..

Turner has been a chief for the last nine years and this is his first time winning the award.

“You know at the end of the day it’s not about me. it’s about the 190 or so firemen and women that answer those calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” said Chief Turner.

The award was voted on by his peers and board of directors.