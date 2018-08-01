Marine veteran walking across the country, makes stop in Jackson with message of hope

JACKSON, Tenn.–A veteran, walking across the country makes a stop Wednesday in the Hub City.

“My own brother took his own life, Army solider. A good friend of mine that I trained with in the Marine Corps took his own life,” said retired Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Roy Brady, who walks in memory of his brother, his friend.

“I just want to kind of like, bring awareness to how we can offer these people or soldiers, Marines, whatever, that might need help. Get them to talk to each other,” said Brady. He stopped in Jackson, Wednesday on his second cross-country walk, this time hoping to raise awareness of veteran suicide.

“There’s other people I’ve been meeting along the way starting to talk more and more about it,” said Brady, who says part of getting veterans the help they need, is learning to ask.

“You’ve got to take your stubborn vest off and be like, ‘hey, i do have a problem too'”, said Brady.

For friends or family of veterans, Brady offers this advice.

“If you’re on the other side, just put your hands out and say, ‘hey i care’. If you have a problem, we can get together and talk about it,” said Brady.

For veterans returning home, he has this message.

“There’s no reason why you should be coming home and suicide exists. You’ve done too much for this country to not still be able to maintain within society,” said Brady.

Brady is walking across the country in support of Combat Wounded Veterans Challenge. He says he also wants to bring attention to prosthetic limbs, PTSD and veteran trauma.