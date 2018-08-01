McKenzie residents gather to protest hospital closure

McKENZIE, Tenn. — Residents are gathering outside McKenzie Regional Hospital to protest the planned closure of the hospital, which was announced last week.

The hospital announced Friday that they will end most patient services by Sept. 15.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Craig Fitzhugh is expected to speak Wednesday afternoon to those gathered outside the facility.

