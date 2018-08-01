Mostly Cloudy And Cool Again Today!

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee. We are starting the day off on the cool side with lows this morning around 63 degrees! It’s also quite foggy as well. The fog should burn off through late morning today. Clouds will be on the increase this morning and be present much of the day again today a lot like yesterday. A northwesterly wind will keep temps cool as well. High is expected to be in the lower 80s again this afternoon at best. There is still a slight chance of scattered showers today as well. Though they should remain mostly light today.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com