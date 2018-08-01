Mugshots : Madison County : 7/31/18 – 8/01/18

1/16 Jeffery Sanders Theft under $999, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card

2/16 Shawn Bunce Reckless endangerment

3/16 Agnes Pack Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/16 Anthony Brandon Public intoxication



5/16 Calvin Lyons Assault

6/16 Daniel Powell Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations

7/16 Dexter Parram Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

8/16 Dontavius Walker Failure to appear



9/16 George Kiestler Aggravated assault

10/16 James Barnes Violation of community corrections, violation of probation, failure to appear

11/16 Joseph Curtis Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/16 Timothy Marbury DUI



13/16 Larry Smith Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

14/16 Sedarious Fuller Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

15/16 Sharon Collier Theft over $1,000

16/16 Thomas Dennison Failure to appear

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/31/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/01/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.