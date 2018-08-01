Mugshots : Madison County : 7/31/18 – 8/01/18 August 1, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/16Jeffery Sanders Theft under $999, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Shawn Bunce Reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Agnes Pack Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Anthony Brandon Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Calvin Lyons Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Daniel Powell Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Dexter Parram Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Dontavius Walker Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16George Kiestler Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16James Barnes Violation of community corrections, violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Joseph Curtis Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Timothy Marbury DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Larry Smith Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Sedarious Fuller Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Sharon Collier Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Thomas Dennison Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/31/18 and 7 a.m. on 8/01/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore