Pastor William Odell Merriweather

Funeral services for Pastor William Odell Merriweather, age 70, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 2:30 PM at Light of Life Ministries on Fairmont Avenue. Burial will follow in the Christian Lifeway Ministries Cemetery. Pastor Merriweather passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at his residence.

Visitation will begin on Friday, August 3, 2018 from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home, and then at Christian Lifeway Ministries Church in Oakfield, TN from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Christian Lifeway Ministries Church. Pastor Merriweather will lie-in-state at Light of Life Ministries on Saturday afternoon from 1:30 pm until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.