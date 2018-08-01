Rose Hill food staff prepare for first day of school

JACKSON, Tenn. — The school year starts Friday, and at Rose Hill school, the food service staff are making sure they have everything in order for the big day.

“It’s our first day back, and we’re here to get the school open so we can get ready for our kids on Friday morning,” Rose Hill cafeteria manager Clara Geanes said.

The staff accepted a food shipment Wednesday to stock and prepare food Friday for the kids.

“We do miss them and we do know there are a lot of children that don’t get to eat regularly,” Field Supervisor Connie Crowder said. “We know that here they’re getting a breakfast and a lunch every day at no cost to their family, so we’re excited, we’re ready for them to come back.”

They are ready to see the students on the first day of school.

“Yes, I’m ready to see the babies. That’s what we call them, we call them the babies. And most of them, I’m going to affiliate with them, love all of them,” Geanes said.

They also say they help the children get adjusted back into the school flow by having positive attitudes.

“We try to greet everyone of them with a smile. It may be the only smile they may see that day,” Crowder said. “So we’re happy to see them and we hope they’re happy to see us.”