TDOT announces road construction update for this weekend

TDOT announces road construction update for this weekend

Starting Friday at 8 p.m. and ending Saturday at 3 p.m., the U.S. Highway 45 Bypass will be closed at Interstate 40 for paving, striping and signal relocation to transition traffic onto recently completed new bridges.