USDA issues alert about beef, pork, poultry salad & wrap products

It’s time to double check your salads and wraps. Health officials say there are concerns about possible parasite contamination.

The USDA issued a public health alert Monday, warning about more than two dozen items available in major grocery chains.

The alert says some beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap products were sold at stores like Kroger, Trader Joe’s and Walgreens.

If you would like to know more about this recall, visit the USDA website.