Vikings hope to add additional wins this year

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Humboldt Vikings look to improve from last year’s win-less record.

First year Head Coach for the Humboldt Vikings, Anthony Ballard, says he is in the business of rebuilding a program and he wants successful young men to come out of it.

Coach Ballard adds football is just a tool to get these young men on the right path to life. Coach Ballard was the middle school Head Coach the last few years and says the difference maker for the high school boys this year from last, will be their dedication and commitment to the program.

Coach Ballard says he doesn’t necessarily know what to expect, but he does know one thing for certain is his team will come out to play.

“I couldn’t give you a fictional number or whatever because I have no idea what that is going to be, but I can guarantee you one thing, the Humboldt Vikings will show up and we will compete and when you put those two together and good hard work the wins will take care of themselves,” said Coach Ballard.

Coach Ballard says their slogan this year is ‘Why Not Us’.