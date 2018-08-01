What’s New Wednesday: Gimme A $5

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff,

“All you have to do is dig to the bottom. The further you dig, the better stuff you’re going to find,” said Heather Powell, store manager of Gimme A $5.

Dozens of shoppers are digging for goodies at the Gimme a $5 discount store on 53 Carriage House drive in Jackson.

“Our motto is ‘gimme a five, who knows what you’re going to find?’ said Powell.

Shoppers find everything from cell phone cases, to calendars and other knick-knacks.

“Everything is just $1. It’s cool! It’s random stuff,” said 8-year-old Kaylee Dalzell.

“I’ve seen an iPhone 8 and I’ve seen a laptop. Just seeing the emotion on peoples faces like, ‘oh my gosh! look what I just found,'” said Powell.

You can buy anything for $5 or less. On Monday’s, everything is $3, Tuesday’s: $2, Saturday/Sunday: $5 and Friday’s $.025!

“You could possibly get a laptop for $0.25!” said Powell. “We hope to improve the quality of life and hopefully you can get something wonderful,” said Powell.