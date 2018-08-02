Bobcats need additional W’s in district play

SELMER, Tenn. — The McNairy Bobcats look to improve their numbers in district play this upcoming season, as they failed to collect a district win in last year’s campaign.

Head Coach Brian Franks is in year three as the Head Coach of the McNairy Bobcats and says he has seen improvements in both of the previous years under his reign. The Bobcats went 4 and 6 last season and they lost a few keys players, but this year they have added new depth in their coaching staff, including additional leadership and experience.

“We got a new offensive coordinator. We brought in a new offensive line coach and a new defensive backs coach to add to an already good staff that we already had and just made it better. We finally got a complete staff and everybody we need in place.

The Bobcats went 0 and 5 in district play last season.