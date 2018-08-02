BREAKING: Blackburn wins Republican nomination for open U.S. Senate contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn has won the Republican nomination in Tennessee’s open U.S. Senate race.

Blackburn easily advanced past minimal opposition in Thursday’s primary. She and Democratic former Gov. Phil Bredesen have long looked past the primary to an expected general election matchup.

The race holds major implications for Democrats’ chances for overturning the 51-49 Republican Senate majority. Polls have shown a close contest for the seat currently held by retiring Republican Sen. Bob Corker.

Blackburn could become the first female U.S. senator elected by Tennessee voters. She calls herself a “hardcore, card-carrying Tennessee conservative” who would fight for President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Bredesen is running as an independent thinker who says he will work with Trump when his ideas make sense for Tennessee and oppose him when they don’t.