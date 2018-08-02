BREAKING: Bredesen wins Democratic nomination for open U.S. Senate seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen has won the Democratic nomination for an open U.S. Senate that Democrats see as critical to their hopes of taking control of the Senate.

Bredesen blew past nominal opposition in Thursday’s primary, as expected. He and Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn have been eying a November head-to-head matchup for months.

The race holds major implications for Democrats’ chances for overturning the 51-49 Republican Senate majority. Polls have shown a close contest for the seat currently held by retiring Republican Sen. Bob Corker.

Bredesen is running as an independent thinker who says he will work with President Donald Trump when his ideas make sense for Tennessee and oppose the president when they don’t.

Blackburn has billed herself as a “hardcore, card-carrying Tennessee conservative” who would fight for Trump’s agenda in the Senate.