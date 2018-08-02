BREAKING: Dean wins Tennessee Dem primary for governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean has won the Democratic primary in the open race for Tennessee governor.

Dean defeated state House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh on Thursday in a race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.

Dean had a huge advantage in campaign cash, outspending Fitzhugh $4.4 million to $984,800. The race was mostly cordial.

Dean has run as a moderate who says he’ll work across the aisle.

Democrats have a tough path to statewide success in Tennessee, where they need to attract moderate Republicans and independents in a state that favored President Donald Trump by 26 percentage points in 2016.

Dean even quoted Ronald Reagan in a Democratic debate.

He faces the winner of a four-way GOP primary that cost more than $45 million.