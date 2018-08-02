David Junior Jones

Funeral services for David Junior Jones, 71, is Friday, August 3, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home. Reverend Dale Crawford is officiant. The family will receive friendsThursday, August 2, 2018 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Friday, 11:00 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Jones died Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. He was born July 23, 1947 in McKenzie, TN to Frank and Marie Brown Jones. Mr. Jones was a retired fork truck operator for Middleton Lumber Company, Puryear, TN. He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter Stephanie Jackson.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Barber Jones of McKenzie, two daughters Pamela (Joe) Barker of Huntingdon and Wanda (Walter) Borello of Alton, IL, three sons Dennis Jones of McKenzie, John Jones of McKenzie and Scotty Jones of Benton, KY, one brother Billy Jones of McKenzie and a sister Marjorie(Ronnie) Hampton of Hollow Rock, ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Brummitt – McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.